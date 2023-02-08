Royal Enfield begins deliveries of Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield has commenced the deliveries of its most popular Super Meteor 650 in India. The flagship cruiser bike is manufactured in Chennai and is offered in three variants Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The prices of these models are ₹3.5 lakh, ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.79 lakh respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on 650cc platform. It gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with the company’s own Tripper Navigation system mounted on the twin-pod instrument console. Users will also get features like Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging port as well with the bike.

The Super Meteor 650 has a total of 7 colour variants to choose from – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red, and Celestial Blue.

The chassis on the cruiser is a steel tubular spine frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. The braking duties of the Super Meteor are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear.

Moreover, the bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorbike comes with a full-LED headlamp, an LED tail lamp and halogen rounded turn indicators. The motorcycle has a seat height of 740mm. It features a split seat setup.

The Meteor 650 is supported by an extensive ecosystem of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories which complement its touring capabilities. Some of the accessories that are on offer are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels, deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, long haul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.