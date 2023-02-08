Royal Enfield begins deliveries of Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield has commenced the deliveries of its most popular Super Meteor 650 in India. The flagship cruiser bike is manufactured in Chennai and is offered in three variants Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. The prices of these models are ₹3.5 lakh, ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.79 lakh respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.
