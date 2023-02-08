Royal Enfield begins deliveries of Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s third model that is based on 650cc platform. It gets the same engine as the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. However, there are some changes in the head and the side panels. They have been redesigned slightly and come finished in matte black. The bike can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm.