Royal Enfield bets on motorcycle customization amid rising competition

Mumbai: In an attempt to differentiate its motorcycles amid increasing participation from other two-wheeler manufacturers in the lucrative middleweight segment, Royal Enfield plans to heavily bank on bike customization and tap into the rising demand for customized parts and accessories that riders equip their bikes with.

Royal Enfield is witnessing a host of rival two-wheeler companies launching bikes in the 250cc-750cc category including Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI), Classic Legends Pvt Ltd (Jawa), Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, among others.

According to Vinod Dasari, chief executive officer, Royal Enfield, the customers can choose from more than 500,000 permutations on the recently launched cruiser Meteor 350 alone. To begin with, the 350cc Thunderbird replacement is being offered in 15 colour options on the fuel tank.

“For the customers of the next generation, it's not just what they buy but how they buy and the entire purchase experience is going to be equally important," Dasari told Mint in an interview.

"While we are very confident of the products that we sell and we are aware that there are other manufacturers who are trying to compete with us, we will take the purchasing experience a few notches higher and change the way how motorcycle buyers engage in the buying process," Dasari said, underlining the newly implemented consumer-centric approach at Royal Enfield.

In a recent media call, Siddhartha Lal, chief executive officer, at Eicher Motors Ltd, parent company of Royal Enfield, had said that the intent is to create an ecosystem around leisure motorcycling involving customization, accessories, apparels, organizing rides and events beyond just manufacturing and selling bikes.

“Nobody buys a Royal Enfield just to go from point A to point B. There are cheaper and simpler ways to do it. If a Royal Enfield customer wants to express his personality with his bike, why should we choose the colour, and why don’t we let the customers customize their bikes," Dasari said, adding there is no other two-wheeler manufacturer in the world that allows customers to personalize their motorcycles using his / her mobile on 3D graphics.

The company had launched a mobile application named Make It Yours (MIY) 3 weeks ago as a trial offering customization options to the buyers of its top-end 650cc motorcycles – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The mobile app offered customers to select the desired colour combinations for their bike of choice, silencer types, engine guards, seats, panniers, footpegs, among others.

“The customers can make changes on the bike of their choice and these changes are visible along with the price. If he / she makes sufficient number of changes on the bike then we can also offer having the customer’s name imprinted on the motorcycle," he said, adding that the company can actually customize and deliver the bike in 24-48 hours.

Dasari said that all the models that will be launched in the future would be offered with customization options on the company’s MIY app across India and other global markets.

Within weeks of the launch of its mobile application, Royal Enfield has seen an increase in the purchase of its genuine motorcycle accessories (GMA).

A large portion of Royal Enfield motorcyclists are known for getting their bikes customized as per their requirements. However, all these years this was largely done in the unorganized market with no direct involvement of the company’s official retail channels.

According to Dasari, while customized parts and accessories would offer better margins to the dealerships, it would also ensure perpetual engagement with the customers

“Almost 90-95% customers make changes to their bikes. It could range from a minor change worth ₹500 to upto someone I know who added custom parts worth ₹40,000 on his RE bike. Customers spend an average of ₹6000 – ₹10,000 per bike over the motorcycle cost," Dasari added.

