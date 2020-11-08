Royal Enfield bets on motorcycle customization amid rising competition

“Nobody buys a Royal Enfield just to go from point A to point B. There are cheaper and simpler ways to do it. If a Royal Enfield customer wants to express his personality with his bike, why should we choose the colour, and why don’t we let the customers customize their bikes," Dasari said, adding there is no other two-wheeler manufacturer in the world that allows customers to personalize their motorcycles using his / her mobile on 3D graphics.