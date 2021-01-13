Royal Enfield bikes get more expensive: See new prices of each model

Numerous automobile companies, including two-wheeler companies, had decided to increase the price of their products at the start of 2021. Royal Enfield has also joined the list and has decided to increase the prices of its products, including the newly launched Meteor 350 . However, the price hike is not very steep and ranges from ₹185 to slightly more than ₹3,146 (all prices ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now priced at ₹1,33,446, which is ₹185 higher than the previous version. The Bullet 350X is selling within a range of ₹1,27,279 to ₹1,42,890, with roughly a hike of ₹185.

The popular Classic 350 has witnessed a price hike within the range of ₹2,117 to ₹2,290. The Classic 350 prices now start at ₹1,71,569 and go all the way to ₹1,88,436. The latest in the line-up, Meteor 350 has witnessed a price jump of up to ₹3,146 on few of the variants. The priced have been hiked on all three variants including the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants. The bike is now priced within the range of ₹1,78,744 to ₹1,93,656.

The Himalayan has not witnessed any price hike as yet but the company is expected to launch the new 2021 version with an updated price. The 650cc Interceptor has been priced at ₹2,69,764 and goes all the way up to ₹2,91,007 for the highest variant. The sportier Continental GT 650 has been priced within the range of ₹2,85,679 to ₹3,06,922.

The 650 Twins and the Himalayan are expected to get an update this year which will introduce the tripper navigation system on the bikes. The Himalayan is also expected to get a new colour.

