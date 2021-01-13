Royal Enfield bikes get more expensive: See new prices of each model

The popular Classic 350 has witnessed a price hike within the range of ₹2,117 to ₹2,290. The Classic 350 prices now start at ₹1,71,569 and go all the way to ₹1,88,436. The latest in the line-up, Meteor 350 has witnessed a price jump of up to ₹3,146 on few of the variants. The priced have been hiked on all three variants including the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants. The bike is now priced within the range of ₹1,78,744 to ₹1,93,656.