Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 become costlier. Here's how much to pay

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of two of its bestselling motorcycles in India, the Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Both these Royal Enfield motorcycles have received price hike owing to the increased input costs due to surge in key raw material prices. This price hike comes after the auto company reduced the pricing of the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 last year, following the GST rate cuts, immediately before the festive season.
If you intend to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or the Royal Enfield Classic 350, here are key details like the pre-hike pricing, post-hike price and spectrum of price hike.
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Old and new price
|Variants
|Old price (ex-showroom)
|Price hike
|New price (ex-showroom)
|Battalion Black
|₹162,161
|₹1,632
|₹163,793
|Military Black
|₹162,795
|₹1,628
|₹164,423
|Military Red
|₹162,795
|NA
|₹162,795
|Standard Black / Standard Maroon
|₹185,187
|₹1,851
|₹187,038
|Black Gold
|₹202,409
|₹2,025
|₹204,434
|Royal Enfield Classic 350: Old and new price
|Variant
|Old prices
|Price hike
|New prices
|Redditch Red
|₹181,118
|₹1,540
|Rs. 182,658
|Halcyon Black
|₹183,784
|₹1,563
|₹185,347
|Madras Red / Jodhpur Blue
|₹187,141
|₹1,591
|₹188,732
|Medallion Bronze
|₹191,366
|₹1,628
|₹192,994
|Commando Sand
|₹202,617
|₹1,723
|₹204,340
|Gun Grey / Stealth Black
|₹211,062
|₹1,794
|₹212,856
|Emerald
|₹215,750
|₹1,835
|₹217,585
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has received price hikes ranging between ₹1,628 and ₹2,025, depending on the variants. The maximum price hike has been applied to the Black Gold colour variant, while the Battalion Black version has received the minimum price hike. The pricing of the Military Red variant remains unchanged, since it has not received any price hike.
The price hike spectrum for the Royal Enfield Classic ranges between ₹1,540 and ₹1,835. The Emerald variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received the maximum price hike, while the Redditch Red has received the minimum price hike.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.