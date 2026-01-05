Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 become costlier. Here's how much to pay

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of two of its bestselling motorcycles in India, the Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Both these Royal Enfield motorcycles have received price hike owing to the increased input costs due to surge in key raw material prices. This price hike comes after the auto company reduced the pricing of the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 last year, following the GST rate cuts, immediately before the festive season.

If you intend to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or the Royal Enfield Classic 350, here are key details like the pre-hike pricing, post-hike price and spectrum of price hike.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 price hiked

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Old and new price Variants Old price (ex-showroom) Price hike New price (ex-showroom) Battalion Black ₹ 162,161 ₹ 1,632 ₹ 163,793 Military Black ₹ 162,795 ₹ 1,628 ₹ 164,423 Military Red ₹ 162,795 NA ₹ 162,795 Standard Black / Standard Maroon ₹ 185,187 ₹ 1,851 ₹ 187,038 Black Gold ₹ 202,409 ₹ 2,025 ₹ 204,434 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Old and new price Variant Old prices Price hike New prices Redditch Red ₹ 181,118 ₹ 1,540 Rs. 182,658 Halcyon Black ₹ 183,784 ₹ 1,563 ₹ 185,347 Madras Red / Jodhpur Blue ₹ 187,141 ₹ 1,591 ₹ 188,732 Medallion Bronze ₹ 191,366 ₹ 1,628 ₹ 192,994 Commando Sand ₹ 202,617 ₹ 1,723 ₹ 204,340 Gun Grey / Stealth Black ₹ 211,062 ₹ 1,794 ₹ 212,856 Emerald ₹ 215,750 ₹ 1,835 ₹ 217,585

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has received price hikes ranging between ₹1,628 and ₹2,025, depending on the variants. The maximum price hike has been applied to the Black Gold colour variant, while the Battalion Black version has received the minimum price hike. The pricing of the Military Red variant remains unchanged, since it has not received any price hike.