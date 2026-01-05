Subscribe

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 become costlier. Here's how much to pay

Royal Enfield has increased pricing of two of its most popular offerings: Buller 350 and Classic 350. This comes after the motorcycle manufacturer reduced the pricing of these models following the GST rate reduction right before the festive season.

Mainak Das
Updated5 Jan 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of two of its bestselling motorcycles in India, the Bullet 350 and Classic 350. Both these Royal Enfield motorcycles have received price hike owing to the increased input costs due to surge in key raw material prices. This price hike comes after the auto company reduced the pricing of the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 last year, following the GST rate cuts, immediately before the festive season.

If you intend to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or the Royal Enfield Classic 350, here are key details like the pre-hike pricing, post-hike price and spectrum of price hike.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 price hiked

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Old and new price
VariantsOld price (ex-showroom)Price hikeNew price (ex-showroom)
Battalion Black 162,161 1,632 163,793
Military Black 162,795 1,628 164,423
Military Red 162,795NA 162,795
Standard Black / Standard Maroon 185,187 1,851 187,038
Black Gold 202,409 2,025 204,434
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Old and new price
VariantOld pricesPrice hikeNew prices
Redditch Red 181,118 1,540Rs. 182,658
Halcyon Black 183,784 1,563 185,347
Madras Red / Jodhpur Blue 187,141 1,591 188,732
Medallion Bronze 191,366 1,628 192,994
Commando Sand 202,617 1,723 204,340
Gun Grey / Stealth Black 211,062 1,794 212,856
Emerald 215,750 1,835 217,585

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has received price hikes ranging between 1,628 and 2,025, depending on the variants. The maximum price hike has been applied to the Black Gold colour variant, while the Battalion Black version has received the minimum price hike. The pricing of the Military Red variant remains unchanged, since it has not received any price hike.

The price hike spectrum for the Royal Enfield Classic ranges between 1,540 and 1,835. The Emerald variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received the maximum price hike, while the Redditch Red has received the minimum price hike.

