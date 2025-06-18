Royal Enfield Bullet 350 prices hiked, new range costs ₹1.75 to ₹2.18 lakh

Royal Enfield has implemented a slight price increase on the Bullet 350 across all of its variants. The cost of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been raised by about ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, depending on the specific variant. The new pricing starts at ₹1.75 lakh for the Battalion Black variant and rises to ₹1.76 lakh for the Military variant. It is important to note that all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: New prices Interestingly, the Bullet 350 Military variant, which is available in both black and maroon colours, was previously positioned as the entry-level option and was initially launched with a price of ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the recent pricing adjustments, the Battalion Black has taken the title of the most affordable variant in the lineup. This particular trim is characterised by its golden pinstripes, traditional taillight design, scooped-out seat, and rear drum brake, making it a quintessential choice for purists who appreciate the essence of the Bullet 350.

There has also been an increase in pricing for the higher-end variants, with the Bullet 350 Standard now available for ₹2 lakh, reflecting an increase of ₹3,000. The premium Bullet 350 Black Gold variant has seen a price rise of ₹2,000, bringing its ex-showroom price to ₹2.18 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Specifications Many buyers are drawn to the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 for its enduring aesthetic appeal. While opinions on its design may vary, it has proven to be timeless, continuing to attract a broad customer base. The model is powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 bhp and generates 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of braking, the lower variants are equipped with a front disc and rear drum brake, while the more advanced trims come with disc brakes at both the front and rear. Additionally, the model is equipped with ABS, available in both single-channel and dual-channel formats, depending on the variant.