Royal Enfield Bullet 650 launch likely in January 2026. Key facts for buyers

Royal Enfield seems to be expanding its bigger and better and higher performing powerful motorcycles at a fast pace. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the testimony to that. It broke cover at the EICMA 2025, just a few days back and now, the motorcycle made its India debut at the Motoverse 2025 in Goa ahead of its launch here. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to launch in India in January 2026.

If you are waiting to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650, when it launches in India, here are the key facts, you must know about it.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Nostalgia meets power Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is the most powerful Bullet ever. The Bullet is the long-standing and one of the most popular and most iconic model from the automaker. The Bullet 650 is visually the same iconic motorcycle with the upright riding stance that commands a strong road presence. It marks the comeback of the classic winged badge, the hand-painted pinstripes on the teardrop fuel tank, and the signature tiger-eye pilot lamps, paired with the chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps, multi-spoke wheels. In a nutshell, the Bullet 650 seems to have blended nostalgia with power.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Built for long haul Comfortable riding has always been the hallmark of many Royal Enfield motorcycles, especially Bullet. The Bullet 650 too is no different as it follows the same philosophy. The motorcycle features a long and wide bench seat, which is easy to manage for most of the riders. Built on a steel tubular frame, the Bullet 650 rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Weighing at 243 kg, the motorcycle feels heavy and planted at the same time. Adding safety quotient are disc brakes at both ends and dual channel ABS. Enhancing convenience are USB Type-C charging port and LED headlamp.