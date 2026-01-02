Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to BMW F 450 GS: Top 3 bikes expected to launch in 2026

The year 2025 was quite exciting for the Indian auto market. While the passenger vehicle segment witnessed some spectacular launches in 2025, the two-wheeler segment too witnessed several launches and unveilings. Following this momentum, the 2026 is also expected to see some exciting two-wheeler launches in the Indian market.

Here are the top three most exciting motorcycles expected to launch in 2026.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 broke cover globally at the EICMA 2025, and later was showcased at the Motoverse 2025 in India. It comes as the testimony to the brand's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger bike market in the country. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to launch in India in January 2026. Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is going to be the most powerful Bullet ever built by the company. Also, it will be the latest addition to the company's 650 cc range of motorcycles, where it currently has host of other models. The Bullet 650 is visually the same iconic motorcycle with an upright riding stance. It gets classic winged badge, hand-painted pinstripes on teardrop fuel tank, and the signature tiger-eye pilot lamps, paired with the chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps, multi-spoke wheels. Built for long haul, the motorcycle gets power from a 648 cc engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, which generates 47 bhp power and 52.3 Nm torque.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is going to be the next big launch from the motorcycle manufacturer, following the Bullet 650. Royal Enfield displayed a prototype of the upcoming Himalayan 750 adventure bike at EICMA 2025. The motorcycle will be the first model to be based on the Royal Enfield's new 750 cc platform, which further focuses on the brand's ambition to make and sell even bigger bikes. Powering the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will be a heavily reworked version of the brand's 650 cc engine. In the Himalayan 750, the engine is expected to churn out 55 bhp peak power and 65 Nm of maximum torque. Upon arrival, this motorcycle will come targeting the consumers seeking to buy an affordable middle-weight adventure bike, which is capable of serious highway touring. The motorcycle is likely to be unveiled at EICMA 2026, followed by launch in India.

