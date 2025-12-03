Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Powertrains compared

The 650 cc motorcycle segment in Indian two-wheeler market is all set to welcome a new model, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650, which was recently showcased at the Motoverse 2025, after debuting at EICMA 2025. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 comes bearing the legacy of the one of the bestselling nomenclature in the Indian motorcycle market, the Bullet.

Royal Enfield, which has been making 650 cc motorcycles for quite some time has never shied to show off its ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger motorcycle market. The Bullet 650 comes as a key model in that strategy. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650, as the motorcycle will face competition.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 BSA Goldstar 650 Engine 648 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single- cylinder, DOHC Transmission 6-speed 5-speed Maximum power 46 bhp @ 7,250 rpm 45 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Maximum torque 52 Nm @ 5,650 rpm 55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Fuel tank capacity 14.8 litre 12 litre Weight 243 kg 213 kg Seat height 800 mm 780 mm Ground clearance 150 mm 150 mm Brake 320 mm front disc 300 mm rear disc 320 mm front disc 255 mm rear disc Suspension Telescopic front fork Twin rear shock absorbers Telescopic front fork Twin rear shock absorbers Wheels 19-inch front 18-inch rear 18-inch front 17-inch rear

One of the key competitors for the motorcycle will be the BSA Goldstar 650. If you are planning buy the upcoming model, when it launches in January 2026, here is a quick comparison of the powertrain and specifications of the Roya Enfield Bullet 650 and BSA Goldstar 650.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Powertrain Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is a 648 cc air-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of pumping 46 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

On the other hand, the BSA Goldstar 650 is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single- cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed transmission and produces peak power of 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and maximum torque of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm.