Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Powertrains compared

Mainak Das
Updated3 Dec 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will lock horn with the BSA Goldstar 650, when launched in January 2026.

The 650 cc motorcycle segment in Indian two-wheeler market is all set to welcome a new model, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650, which was recently showcased at the Motoverse 2025, after debuting at EICMA 2025. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 comes bearing the legacy of the one of the bestselling nomenclature in the Indian motorcycle market, the Bullet.

Royal Enfield, which has been making 650 cc motorcycles for quite some time has never shied to show off its ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the bigger motorcycle market. The Bullet 650 comes as a key model in that strategy. However, it is not going to be a cakewalk for the Royal Enfield Bullet 650, as the motorcycle will face competition.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650BSA Goldstar 650
Engine648 cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin652 cc, liquid-cooled, single- cylinder, DOHC
Transmission6-speed5-speed
Maximum power46 bhp @ 7,250 rpm45 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
Maximum torque52 Nm @ 5,650 rpm55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Fuel tank capacity14.8 litre12 litre
Weight243 kg213 kg
Seat height800 mm780 mm
Ground clearance150 mm150 mm
Brake

320 mm front disc

300 mm rear disc

320 mm front disc

255 mm rear disc

Suspension

Telescopic front fork

Twin rear shock absorbers

Telescopic front fork

Twin rear shock absorbers

Wheels

19-inch front

18-inch rear

18-inch front

17-inch rear

One of the key competitors for the motorcycle will be the BSA Goldstar 650. If you are planning buy the upcoming model, when it launches in January 2026, here is a quick comparison of the powertrain and specifications of the Roya Enfield Bullet 650 and BSA Goldstar 650.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs BSA Goldstar 650: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is a 648 cc air-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of pumping 46 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

On the other hand, the BSA Goldstar 650 is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single- cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed transmission and produces peak power of 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and maximum torque of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The Bullet 650 has slight edge over the BSA Goldstar 650 with its power output, while the latter one comes generating 3 Nm of extra torque.

 
 
