Eicher Motors on Thursday announced that Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, Vinod K Dasari, has decided to step down from the company. Dasari has also resigned as the Director (Whole Time) of Eicher Motors Ltd. The resignation will come into effect from 13 August.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. Dasari joined Ashok Leyland as the CEO in 2005.

Also, B Govindarajan has been appointed as the Executive Director of Royal Enfield (Whole Time, Additional Director) with effect from 18 August for a period of five years, subject to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Royal Enfield-maker said in a regulatory filing.

All you need to know about Govindarajan

Govindarajan is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Royal Enfield, an industry veteran with 32 years of experience in the Automotive and Engineering industries.

He joined Royal Enfield in June 2011 as the Senior Vice President - Industry for his second stint with the company. At Royal Enfield, he has been leading product development, supply chain, quality, spares and the EV business.

Prior to joining Royal Enfield, he held senior positions in Commercial vehicles, Railway component business and renewable energy space.

During the last decade, he was actively involved in ramping up Royal Enfield’s production capacity multifold and also spearheaded the establishment of two new world-class manufacturing plants at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai.

He has also been instrumental in the revamp of the entire supply chain, implementing effective cost management strategies and creating a backend organisation that is very agile and ready for the next stage of growth for Royal Enfield.

Under his leadership, Royal Enfield established two Technology centres in the UK and India and has led the team for the successful delivery of the 650cc Twin cylinder and the recent 350cc Single cylinder platform. The products - Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Meteor 350 based on these platforms have won recognition across the globe.

Govindarajan received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu in 1989 and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management.

Eicher Motors Q1 results

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹237 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. Analysts had expected the company to report a consolidated net profit of ₹237 crore.

The Royal Enfield-maker's consolidated total revenue from operations surged 141% year-on-year to ₹1,974.30 crore for the June quarter, which was higher than analysts' estimate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.