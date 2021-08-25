Royal Enfield has announced the launch date of its next big update. The mid-size segment bike manufacturer will be revealing the updated version of Classic 350 on 1 September. The bike will get major cosmetic and functional upgrades.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will borrow many features from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The new Classic 350 will phase out the unit construction (UC) engine and will get the same engine as the 349cc Meteor engine. The engine is expected to churn 20PS of power and 28Nm of torque. However, the engine might come with a slightly different state of tune for the Classic 350 2021.

The bike will be built on the J-platform that made its debut with the Meteor 350. The engine will sit on a double-cradle frame to provide better stability. The alloy wheels for the new bike could also be borrowed from the Meteor 350.

The equipment list on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 is also set to grow longer with some crucial additions in terms of technology. The new Classic 350 will get Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone. This feature also made its debut with the Meteor 350. The semi-digital instrument cluster is expected to showcase much more information to the rider.

In terms of omissions, the kick-starter will not be present in the new Classic 350 and bikers will have to rely completely on the click start mechanism.

Expected pricing

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 recently got a price hike and the prices now go north of ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the most expensive variant. The starting price is just under ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). The price of the upcoming model may be priced similarly from ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

