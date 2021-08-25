The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will borrow many features from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The new Classic 350 will phase out the unit construction (UC) engine and will get the same engine as the 349cc Meteor engine. The engine is expected to churn 20PS of power and 28Nm of torque. However, the engine might come with a slightly different state of tune for the Classic 350 2021.

