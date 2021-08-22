Royal Enfield will be launching the new Classic 350 on 27 August. The bike will be getting a lot of upgraded hardware including the engine. The Classic 350 is one of the best-selling bikes for the Chennai based premium bike manufacturer and the new 2021 version will be shouldering a lot of weight on its wheels.

The Royal Enfield Classic comes with numerous changes, some of which will be borrowed from its low-riding sibling, Meteor 350.

The most notable change is the bike’s heart, the engine. The new 349cc DOHC engine will be taken from the Meteor 350 which produces a max power of 20PS peak power and 27Nm of torque. The bike will also use the J-platfrom from Meteor

In terms of features, the new Classic 350 will get Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone. This feature also made its debut with the Meteor 350.

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 recently got a price hike and the prices now go north of ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the most expensive variant. The starting price is just under ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad).

The new version of the bike, with the updated list of features and new powertrain is expected to get even more expensive. According to the report, Royal Enfield might price the bike at a starting price of around ₹1.85 lakh.

While there are a lot of new things to talk about in the new Classic 350, the bike will miss a feature that has been present on the bike since the beginning of the line-up. The kick-starter will not be present in the new Classic 350 and bikers will have to rely completely on the click start mechanism.

