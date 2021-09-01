The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most anticipated bikes for the year 2021. The mid-size bike by the Chennai manufacturer will finally break cover. The bike will get major updates in both powertrain and design elements.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a new 349 cc engine that has been borrowed from the Meteor 350, which was launched last year. The bike will also come with the same state of tune as the Meteor. It will churn out 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque.

Technology

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come with many new tech updates. The 2021 version of the bike will get a small digital cluster to show important info such as fuel level, Odometer and Trip meter. The speedometer will continue to occupy a dominant space on the dashboard.

The Classic 350 will finally get support for a Turn-by-Turn Tripper Navigation, that also made its debut on the Meteor 350. However, the feature is expected to be optional. The bike will also get hazard lamps and neutral indicators.

Design

The bike will continue to provide a retro-look and feel. The graphics on the tank is expected to come with several new colour combinations. The bike might also support the ‘Make it Yours’ customisation options introduced by Royal Enfield last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.