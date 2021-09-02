Royal Enfield launched the Classic 350 2021 in India on Wednesday. The mid-size bike manufacturer managed to upgrade both the engine as well the design of its one of the best-selling bikes. The bike has been introduced in five different series, which will sell at different price points. One of the five series come with single-channel ABS whereas all other variants come with Dual Channel ABS.

Chrome Series

The most expensive of the lot, the Chrome variant is priced at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets the Turn-by-Turn Tripper navigation system. As expected from the series, chrome dominates the colour scheme with two colourways Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze.

View Full Image The Chrome Series is available in two colourways

Dark Series

The Dark Series Classic 350 had been launched at a price of ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dark series is available in two colourways Dark Stealth Black and Dark Gunmetal Grey. This variant gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

View Full Image The Dark Series is available in two colourways

Halcyon Series

The Halcyon series Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Halcyon series is built to reminiscent the Royal Enfield bikes in the 1950s. The bike in this series will be available in three colourways, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Green and Halcyon Grey.

View Full Image The Halcyon Series is available in three colourways

Signals Series

The Signal series has been priced at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom). This series is built to honour the company's long-standing association with the Indian Armed Forces. Each bike in this series will get a unique stencil number.

View Full Image The Signal Series is available in two colourways

Redditch Series

The Classic 350 Redditch series starts at a price of ₹1,84,374 (ex-showroom). The bikes in Redditch series comes with single-channel ABS and blacked out components. The series will be available in two colourways Redditch Sage Green and Redditch Grey.

View Full Image The Redditch Series comes in two colourways

