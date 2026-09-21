Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark on-road price: September 2026 rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark’s on-road price varies across major Indian cities this month, starting at 2.49 lakh in Delhi. The motorcycle is priced at 2.75 lakh on-road in Bengaluru, making it the costliest among the five cities listed.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published21 Sep 2026, 01:37 PM IST
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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark.(Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark is available in India with a 349cc engine, dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and navigation assistance. The ex-showroom price is listed at 2,19,423 as of September, with the on-road price varying by city due to differences in registration and other charges.

The price of the Classic 350 Dark is 2,49,356 on-road in Delhi as of 21 September, according to BikeDekho. The cost of the same variant is higher in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru because RTO charges vary across cities. Royal Enfield's website also lists the Stealth Black and Gun Grey colour options for the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark on-road price across cities

CityEx-showroomRTOInsuranceOther chargesOn-road price
Delhi 2,19,423 17,553 12,380 2,49,356
Kolkata 2,19,423 21,942 12,380 2,53,745
Mumbai 2,19,423 26,330 12,380 2,58,133
Chennai 2,19,423 27,205 12,380 150 2,59,058
Bengaluru 2,19,423 43,840 12,380 2,75,643

Source: BikeDekho

Also Read | Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle debuts in Europe, UK

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark features and colours

The Dark variant comes in Stealth Black and Gun Grey. According to Royal Enfield's technical specifications, both colour options are available with dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine with air-oil cooling, which delivers 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque.

The variant also gets alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and navigation assistance. The motorcycle continues to be based on the 349cc Classic 350 platform.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spotted again: What we know

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark EMI details

The EMIs are at 6,825 per month in Delhi and 7,534 per month in Bengaluru for a 3-year loan at 9.7% interest, with a down payment of 25,000-28,000, according to BikeDekho. Actual EMIs will vary depending on the lender, loan amount and interest rate.

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned above are estimated on-road prices for September 2026. Actual costs may vary by dealership, insurance provider, registration charges, accessories and other applicable fees. Buyers should confirm the final price with their nearest Royal Enfield showroom.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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