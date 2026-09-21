Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark on-road price: September 2026 rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark is available in India with a 349cc engine, dual-channel ABS, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and navigation assistance. The ex-showroom price is listed at ₹2,19,423 as of September, with the on-road price varying by city due to differences in registration and other charges.
The price of the Classic 350 Dark is ₹2,49,356 on-road in Delhi as of 21 September, according to BikeDekho. The cost of the same variant is higher in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru because RTO charges vary across cities. Royal Enfield's website also lists the Stealth Black and Gun Grey colour options for the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark features and colours
The Dark variant comes in Stealth Black and Gun Grey. According to Royal Enfield's technical specifications, both colour options are available with dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine with air-oil cooling, which delivers 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque.
The variant also gets alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and navigation assistance. The motorcycle continues to be based on the 349cc Classic 350 platform.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark EMI details
The EMIs are at ₹6,825 per month in Delhi and ₹7,534 per month in Bengaluru for a 3-year loan at 9.7% interest, with a down payment of ₹25,000-28,000, according to BikeDekho. Actual EMIs will vary depending on the lender, loan amount and interest rate.
Disclaimer: Prices mentioned above are estimated on-road prices for September 2026. Actual costs may vary by dealership, insurance provider, registration charges, accessories and other applicable fees. Buyers should confirm the final price with their nearest Royal Enfield showroom.