Home >Auto News >Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Orange Ember and Metallo Silver
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Orange Ember and Metallo Silver

Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 10:31 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The Classic 350 motorcycle series now starts from 1,67,235 onwards as against 1,61,688 previously

Royal Enfield has once again revised the prices of its popular Classic 350 motorcycle. The Classic 350 motorcycle series now starts from 1,67,235 onwards as against 1,61,688 previously, the HT Auto reports. Except for the price increase, Royal Enfield has not introduced any change to the motorcycle.

Classic 350: Check out the complete price list below

Classic 350 (Ash/Chestnut/Reddich Red/Pure Black/M. Silver): 1,67,235 (vs 1,61,688)

Classic 350 (Black): 1,75,405 (vs 1,69,617)

Classic 350 (Gun Grey Alloy Wheel): 1,89,360 (vs 1,79,809)

Classic 350 (Orange Ember/Metallio Silver): 1,89,360 (vs 1,79,809)

Classic 350 (Stealth Black/Chrome Black): 1,92,608 (vs 1,86,319)

Classic 350 (Gun Grey Spoke Wheel): 1,77,294 (vs 1,71,453)

Classic 350 (Signal Airborne Blue): 1,85,902 (vs 1,83,164)

All prices are ex-showroom, Ahmedabad

The new prices will be applicable with immediate effect. Classic 350 will source its power from a 346cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 19.1bhp and 28Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

The price revision is reportedly being done to offset the rising commodity prices. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, has already increased prices by multiple times over the last six months.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh units, up 5 per cent from 1.89 lakh units in October-December 2019-20.

