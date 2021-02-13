Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices

Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 10:31 AM IST
The Classic 350 motorcycle series now starts from ₹1,67,235 onwards as against ₹1,61,688 previously
Royal Enfield has once again revised the prices of its popular Classic 350 motorcycle. The Classic 350 motorcycle series now starts from ₹1,67,235 onwards as against ₹1,61,688 previously, the HT Auto reports. Except for the price increase, Royal Enfield has not introduced any change to the motorcycle.
Classic 350: Check out the complete price list below
Tata Motors appoints Daimler veteran, Marc Llistosella as its India business chief2 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari3 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Nissan introduces new program for customers waiting for delivery of Magnite SUV1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Indian EV startup Detel introduces new electric two-wheeler1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Classic 350 (Ash/Chestnut/Reddich Red/Pure Black/M. Silver): ₹1,67,235 (vs ₹1,61,688)
Classic 350 (Black): ₹1,75,405 (vs ₹1,69,617)
Classic 350 (Gun Grey Alloy Wheel): ₹1,89,360 (vs ₹1,79,809)
Classic 350 (Orange Ember/Metallio Silver): ₹1,89,360 (vs ₹1,79,809)
Classic 350 (Stealth Black/Chrome Black): ₹1,92,608 (vs ₹1,86,319)
Classic 350 (Gun Grey Spoke Wheel): ₹1,77,294 (vs ₹1,71,453)
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Irdai death claim settlement ratio of life insurers for 2019-20: Check details1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Classic 350 (Signal Airborne Blue): ₹1,85,902 (vs ₹1,83,164)
All prices are ex-showroom, Ahmedabad
The new prices will be applicable with immediate effect. Classic 350 will source its power from a 346cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 19.1bhp and 28Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
The price revision is reportedly being done to offset the rising commodity prices. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, has already increased prices by multiple times over the last six months.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh units, up 5 per cent from 1.89 lakh units in October-December 2019-20.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.