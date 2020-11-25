Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets two new colours under MiY initiative

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 may be one of the most popular bike in its segment but the company now has to compete with a host of other entrants. In a bid to attract more buyers, Royal Enfield has introduced two new colours with the Classic 350.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will now also be available in Metallo Siver and Orange Ember which will be priced at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that the two new colours have bright hues which it expects will lure younger buyers looking for some unique colour options.

The new colours have been introduced under the company’s Make it Yours (MiY) initiative which the Royal Enfiled claims will soon be available with all the products that are on offer. This new initiative aims at helping buyers easily customize their bike before placing the final order. Under this initiative, the buyer can also add compatible accessories to make the product stand out from the stock versions.

View Full Image The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Orange Ember and Metallo Silver

The initiative was launched in the month of October this year. It is enabled via an app-based, 3-D configurator. The company claims that the app allows consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalization options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories. The genuine motorcycle accessories come with a two-year warranty. Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle.

