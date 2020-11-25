Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets two new colours under MiY initiative

The initiative was launched in the month of October this year. It is enabled via an app-based, 3-D configurator. The company claims that the app allows consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalization options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories. The genuine motorcycle accessories come with a two-year warranty. Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle.