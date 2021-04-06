Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet receive price hike: Details here

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which is the cheapest offering will get a price hike in the range of ₹7,000 to ₹13,000 depending on the variant

Royal Enfield bikes have gotten costlier, for most of the company's models this will be a second hike in price. Earlier, Royal Enfield had increased the prices in the month of January. Similar to the Indian bike manufacturer, many other auto companies have increased prices from the month of April 2021, due to rising input costs.

The Classic 350, another highly popular model has received a price hike of around ₹10,000, according to a report by Autocar India. The Meteor 350, that was launched late last year, comes with a price tag that's expensive by around ₹6,000.

The Bullet 350 has now been priced at ₹1,40,828 up from ₹1,33,446 on 11 January 2021. The Bullet 350 X KS that was priced at ₹1,27,279 will now sell at ₹1,34,347. The Bullet 350 ES, that was priced at 1,42,890 is now priced at ₹1,55,480.

The Classic 350 with Dual Channel ABS has been priced in the range of ₹1,80,880 to ₹1,98,600. The Meteor 350 has now been priced in the range of ₹1,84,319 to ₹1,99,679.

Recently, the company had launched a refreshed version of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, along with some new colours. The bikes will be selling at the new launch price. The Royal Enfield Himalayan also received an update that introduced tripper navigation pod along with Bluetooth connectivity. The Himalayan has also received new colour schemes.

