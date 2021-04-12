Royal Enfield bikes have, for the longer part of their history, focused on maintaining the retro aesthetics. However, to keep up with growing competition, Royal Enfield adopted tech such as tripper navigation in few of their latest bikes. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was the first to get the tripper navigation with Bluetooth connectivity followed by the popular Himalayan and then the 650 Twins: Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. Now the new setup is making its way to one of the most popular Royal Enfield bikes, the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the 2021 version of the Classic 350 in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official unveil, leakers have given us a good idea about the upcoming version of the Classic 350. A recently leaked video gives us a good look at the instrument cluster. While the odometer still sticks to the analogue styling, Royal Enfield has now added a tripper navigation screen among the various pods on the bike. The tripper navigation can connect to the smartphone through Bluetooth and provide turn by turn navigation to the user through a small screen.

The new Classic 350 is also expected to get a major mechanical overhaul with the new update. The company will be using the engine featured in the Meteor 350 which has been lauded for its smoothness compared to previous 350cc Royal Enfield engines. Along with the engine, the chassis of the new motorcycle will also be upgraded for a better riding experience.

Royal Enfield is also expected to launch new colour schemes along with the 2021 version of the Classic 350. The colour of the bike in the video seems to be a new bottle green version. The new RE 350 will also be getting more comfortable and ergonomic seats.

