Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched in India: Prices, variants, colours and more

Royal Enfield has launched its much-awaited Classic 650, a more muscular and beefier iteration of Classic 350, in India. Starting at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the newest member of the company’s 650 series family is available in three variants: Classic, Hotrod and Chrome.

Variants and pricing In terms of colours, the Hotrod trim will be available in Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red. Meanwhile, the Classic variant of the Classic 650 is priced at ₹3.41 lakh and is available in an exclusive Teal colour.

As the name suggests, the Chrome is the top trim, which is available in Black Chrome colour. This trim is available in India priced at ₹3.50 lakh.

As the name suggests, the Chrome is the top trim, which is available in Black Chrome colour. This trim is available in India priced at ₹ 3.50 lakh.

Design Sharing its chassis with the Shotgun 650, the Classic 650 Twin features a retro-inspired design with chrome-finished switchgear and wheel hubs. This muscular RE comes with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with MRF NyloHigh tyres.

The cruiser features a 43mm telescopic fork at the front with 120mm of travel and twin rear shocks of 90mm of travel, which the company claims will offer a comfortable ride.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Classic 650 confirmed to launch in India on March 27: Details

Engine specifications The newest Royal Enfield member is powered by the company’s 648cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine, which produces 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. Notably, the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650 also have the same powerful engine. For smoother gear shifts, the beast also features a slip and assist clutch.

Is this the heaviest Royal Enfield bike yet? It is crucial to note that the Classic retro comes with a kerb weight of 243kg, which gets a fuel tank of 14.7-litres.

The Classic variant of the Classic 650 is priced at ₹ 3.41 lakh and is available in an exclusive Teal colour.

Features The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin comes equipped with a USB charging port, a digital-analogue instrument console, and a tripper navigation pod. With vintage aesthetic and blend of modern tech, these features are similar to Classic 350.