Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 650 in India, featuring a powerful 648cc engine and a blend of retro aesthetics with modern technology. With various trims and a starting price of ₹ 3.37 lakh, this bike aims to attract both classic enthusiasts and new riders alike.

Royal Enfield has launched its much-awaited Classic 650, a more muscular and beefier iteration of Classic 350, in India. Starting at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the newest member of the company's 650 series family is available in three variants: Classic, Hotrod and Chrome.

As the name suggests, the Chrome is the top trim, which is available in Black Chrome colour. This trim is available in India priced at ₹3.50 lakh.

Design Sharing its chassis with the Shotgun 650, the Classic 650 Twin features a retro-inspired design with chrome-finished switchgear and wheel hubs. This muscular RE comes with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with MRF NyloHigh tyres.

The cruiser features a 43mm telescopic fork at the front with 120mm of travel and twin rear shocks of 90mm of travel, which the company claims will offer a comfortable ride.

Engine specifications The newest Royal Enfield member is powered by the company's 648cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine, which produces 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. Notably, the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650 also have the same powerful engine. For smoother gear shifts, the beast also features a slip and assist clutch.

Is this the heaviest Royal Enfield bike yet? It is crucial to note that the Classic retro comes with a kerb weight of 243kg, which gets a fuel tank of 14.7-litres.

The Classic variant of the Classic 650 is priced at ₹ 3.41 lakh and is available in an exclusive Teal colour.

Features The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin comes equipped with a USB charging port, a digital-analogue instrument console, and a tripper navigation pod. With vintage aesthetic and blend of modern tech, these features are similar to Classic 350.