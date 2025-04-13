The Indian mid-capacity retro motorcycle market has just become a little bit more exciting. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 now becomes another addition to the growing 650cc family of the illustrious brand. Stepping in beside the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, the new Classic is for people who love vintage styling, upright posture and comfort, and the distinctive thump of a twin cylinder engine. The Classic 650 is not just another motorcycle, it is a modern-day homage to the Classic 500 that came previously and was loved, blending old school style with modern-day technology to meet today's performance and emission regulations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Design Royal Enfield Classic 650 builds on the company's signature retro styling, borrowing design cues from the smaller Royal Enfield Classic 350. It stands apart with a bulbous fuel tank, elegantly curved fenders, twin chrome exhausts, and a very wide range of paint schemes. Comfort-focused, its riding stance is upright and relaxed—ideal for daily commutes. The BSA Gold Star 650 takes its approach to classic design even further, choosing a purist's vision of retro motorcycling design.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Specs The Royal Enfield Classic 650 uses an air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin engine. This is designed for laid-back, energetic driving performance with 46 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. The 270-degree crank lends the engine its throaty, distinctive exhaust sound and plenty of low-end power. The six-speed transmission has silky smooth gear changes, and both the Classic 650 and its rival feature slippers clutches to make downshifting easier when riding hard.

The other, the BSA Gold Star 650, is marginally torquey due to its 652cc single cylinder which is liquid-cooled, DOHC and fitted with a four-valve cylinder head. It produces 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm, with a torque maximum of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It didn't have the Classic's five-speed gearbox but its goals were centered on keeping things simple rather than to add an extra cog for more gear.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Price Royal Enfield has positioned the Classic 650 in the premium midsize segment, priced between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh, based on the variant. There are three trims to choose from — Hotrod, Classic, and the slightly more premium Chrome edition, with minor styling differences. The BSA Gold Star 650, on the other hand, gets a price starting at ₹2.99 lakh and reaching ₹3.35 lakh, thus becoming a slightly affordable alternative.