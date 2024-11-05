Royal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled at EICMA 2024: Bookings open in the UK and Europe

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 650 motorcycle with bookings now open in the UK and Europe. It features a 647 cc engine producing 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm torque, a retro design, and a Tripper navigation system, with deliveries set for January 2025.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Royal Enfield has officially revealed its much-anticipated Classic 650 motorcycle, with bookings opening today across the UK and Europe.
Royal Enfield has officially revealed its much-anticipated Classic 650 motorcycle, with bookings opening today across the UK and Europe. (Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has officially revealed its much-anticipated Classic 650 motorcycle, with bookings opening today across the UK and Europe.

Under the tank lies the familiar 647 cc, air-and-oil-cooled engine, renowned for its strong torque delivery and distinctive rumble, reported HT Auto. This engine, paired with a 270-degree firing order, produces 46.39 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch, though the clutch itself is reportedly on the heavier side. It is yet to be seen if Royal Enfield has made any refinements to the engine and gearbox setup.

As per the publication, building on the popularity of its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, India’s best-selling 350 cc bike, the Classic 650 aims to deliver a similar timeless design with added power. The motorcycle maintains its signature retro style, featuring a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims, and a comfortable, neutral riding triangle. All lighting elements are circular, with an LED headlamp leading the way. The bike comes with a single-seat configuration but offers an optional pillion seat.

Reportedly, the Classic 650 borrows its instrument cluster from the Classic 350, featuring an analogue speedometer complemented by a digital readout that displays essential information like the odometer, trip metre, fuel level, service reminder, gear position, and clock. Additionally, a Tripper navigation system is included, enhancing rider convenience.

Riding comfort is supported by Showa-tuned suspension, with telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks. Available in four colours—Teal, Vallam Red, Brutingthorpe Blue, and Black Chrome—the Classic 650 also shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650 models, making it a highly anticipated addition to Royal Enfield’s portfolio.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Flying Flea, company’s first-ever EV unveiled

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2025, aligning with the commencement of bookings and test rides in India, though pricing for the Indian market remains unannounced. In the UK, the Classic 650 will be available at a starting price of £6,499, with the top-end model priced at £6,799.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsRoyal Enfield Classic 650 unveiled at EICMA 2024: Bookings open in the UK and Europe

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.