Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 650 motorcycle with bookings now open in the UK and Europe. It features a 647 cc engine producing 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm torque, a retro design, and a Tripper navigation system, with deliveries set for January 2025.

Royal Enfield has officially revealed its much-anticipated Classic 650 motorcycle, with bookings opening today across the UK and Europe.

Under the tank lies the familiar 647 cc, air-and-oil-cooled engine, renowned for its strong torque delivery and distinctive rumble, reported HT Auto. This engine, paired with a 270-degree firing order, produces 46.39 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch, though the clutch itself is reportedly on the heavier side. It is yet to be seen if Royal Enfield has made any refinements to the engine and gearbox setup.

As per the publication, building on the popularity of its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, India's best-selling 350 cc bike, the Classic 650 aims to deliver a similar timeless design with added power. The motorcycle maintains its signature retro style, featuring a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims, and a comfortable, neutral riding triangle. All lighting elements are circular, with an LED headlamp leading the way. The bike comes with a single-seat configuration but offers an optional pillion seat.

Reportedly, the Classic 650 borrows its instrument cluster from the Classic 350, featuring an analogue speedometer complemented by a digital readout that displays essential information like the odometer, trip metre, fuel level, service reminder, gear position, and clock. Additionally, a Tripper navigation system is included, enhancing rider convenience.

Riding comfort is supported by Showa-tuned suspension, with telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks. Available in four colours—Teal, Vallam Red, Brutingthorpe Blue, and Black Chrome—the Classic 650 also shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650 models, making it a highly anticipated addition to Royal Enfield’s portfolio.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2025, aligning with the commencement of bookings and test rides in India, though pricing for the Indian market remains unannounced. In the UK, the Classic 650 will be available at a starting price of £6,499, with the top-end model priced at £6,799.