We told you last time that Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield , is going to launch its anniversary edition 650 range in India. Royal Enfield is celebrating 120th year of its inception. The company has unveiled these two motorcycles EICMA 2021 and announced that it will also be available for Indian buyers. The bookings for 120 units went live today and it only took 120 seconds to book them entirely. Royal Enfield has announced that Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 bike models will go on sale in India starting December 6.

These two motorcycles will showcase the brand’s identity and celebrate the more than century legacy of Royal Enfield.

The delivery of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 bikes will begin next year in the first quarter. Only 480 units will be available for purchase worldwide and out of it 120 units were reserved for India. The remaining 360 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 bikes will be sold across Europe, US and its new market in South East Asia.

Recently, Royal Enfield started its local assembly of 650 range in Thailand to cater the neighboring markets.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages. There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them."

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 would be expected to price between ₹3 lakh to ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

