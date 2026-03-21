Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on wishlist? Here's your monthly EMI calculation

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled cafe racer known for its authentic 1960s aesthetic and parallel-twin performance. The motorcycle has been playing a crucial role in the OEM's strategy to make its space in the bigger bike segment. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a key part of the brand's 650 cc twin platform, sharing its engine and chassis with the Interceptor 650. However, the Continental GT 650 features a more aggressive, crouched riding position than its sibling owing to the clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs.

Powering the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. Mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch for a lighter lever feel, the engine churns out 47 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between ₹353,105 and ₹381,885 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. It is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 169–170 kmph, offering an average fuel economy of 22–27 kmpl.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 381,885 ₹ 381,885 9.5% 12 months ₹ 33,485 ₹ 19,935 24 months ₹ 17,534 ₹ 38,932 36 months ₹ 12,233 ₹ 58,500

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹381,885 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.