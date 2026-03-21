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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on wishlist? Here's your monthly EMI calculation

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation.

Mainak Das
Published21 Mar 2026, 06:06 AM IST
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Powering the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a 648 cc parallel-twin motor churning 47 bhp and 52 Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Powering the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a 648 cc parallel-twin motor churning 47 bhp and 52 Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
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The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled cafe racer known for its authentic 1960s aesthetic and parallel-twin performance. The motorcycle has been playing a crucial role in the OEM's strategy to make its space in the bigger bike segment. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a key part of the brand's 650 cc twin platform, sharing its engine and chassis with the Interceptor 650. However, the Continental GT 650 features a more aggressive, crouched riding position than its sibling owing to the clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs.

Powering the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. Mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch for a lighter lever feel, the engine churns out 47 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between 353,105 and 381,885 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. It is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 169–170 kmph, offering an average fuel economy of 22–27 kmpl.

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If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
381,885 381,8859.5%12 months 33,485 19,935
24 months 17,534 38,932
36 months 12,233 58,500

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 381,885 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 33,485, which will be reduced to 17,534 and 12,233, in the case of 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively.

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About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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