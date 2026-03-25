Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 marked the brand's stepping stone into the bigger engine-powered motorcycle segment, moving beyond the 350 cc category.

Mainak Das
Published25 Mar 2026, 11:27 AM IST
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 marked the brand's stepping stone into the bigger engine-powered motorcycle segment, moving beyond the 350 cc category.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 marked the brand's stepping stone into the bigger engine-powered motorcycle segment, moving beyond the 350 cc category.

Royal Enfield has always been ambitious about grabbing a chunk of the bigger engine-powered motorcycle market in India. The company started its journey in this space by launching 650 cc twins: Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. These two motorcycles share a wide range of components and the same engine.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between 353,105 and 381,885 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. It is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 169–170 kmph, offering an average fuel economy of 22–27 kmpl. On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 is priced between 335,394 and 366,390, depending on colour variants.

If you are planning to buy a bigger Royal Enfield motorcycle, and have shortlisted both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, here is a monthly EMI comparison of both these two models.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 381,885 381,8859.5%12 months 33,485 19,935
24 months 17,534 38,932
36 months 12,233 58,500
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 366,390 366,39012 months 32,126 19,126
24 months 16,823 37,353
36 months 11,737 56,126

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of both motorcycles. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 33,485, which will be reduced to 17,534 and 12,233, in the case of 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively. On the other hand, for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, according to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the 12-month repayment tenure will be 32,126, which will be reduced to 16,823 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 11,737.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

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