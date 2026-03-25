Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield has always been ambitious about grabbing a chunk of the bigger engine-powered motorcycle market in India. The company started its journey in this space by launching 650 cc twins: Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. These two motorcycles share a wide range of components and the same engine.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between ₹353,105 and ₹381,885 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. It is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 169–170 kmph, offering an average fuel economy of 22–27 kmpl. On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 is priced between ₹335,394 and ₹366,390, depending on colour variants.

If you are planning to buy a bigger Royal Enfield motorcycle, and have shortlisted both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, here is a monthly EMI comparison of both these two models.

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ₹ 381,885 ₹ 381,885 9.5% 12 months ₹ 33,485 ₹ 19,935 24 months ₹ 17,534 ₹ 38,932 36 months ₹ 12,233 ₹ 58,500 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ₹ 366,390 ₹ 366,390 12 months ₹ 32,126 ₹ 19,126 24 months ₹ 16,823 ₹ 37,353 36 months ₹ 11,737 ₹ 56,126

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of both motorcycles. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹33,485, which will be reduced to ₹17,534 and ₹12,233, in the case of 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively. On the other hand, for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, according to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the 12-month repayment tenure will be ₹32,126, which will be reduced to ₹16,823 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹11,737.

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