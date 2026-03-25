Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield has always been ambitious about grabbing a chunk of the bigger engine-powered motorcycle market in India. The company started its journey in this space by launching 650 cc twins: Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. These two motorcycles share a wide range of components and the same engine.
₹ 3.5 - 3.78 Lakhs
₹ 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between ₹353,105 and ₹381,885 (ex-showroom), depending on the colour variants. It is capable of running at a top speed of approximately 169–170 kmph, offering an average fuel economy of 22–27 kmpl. On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 is priced between ₹335,394 and ₹366,390, depending on colour variants.
If you are planning to buy a bigger Royal Enfield motorcycle, and have shortlisted both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, here is a monthly EMI comparison of both these two models.
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Monthly EMI comparison
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|₹381,885
|₹381,885
|9.5%
|12 months
|₹33,485
|₹19,935
|24 months
|₹17,534
|₹38,932
|36 months
|₹12,233
|₹58,500
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|₹366,390
|₹366,390
|12 months
|₹32,126
|₹19,126
|24 months
|₹16,823
|₹37,353
|36 months
|₹11,737
|₹56,126
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of both motorcycles. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.
According to this calculation, to buy the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹33,485, which will be reduced to ₹17,534 and ₹12,233, in the case of 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively. On the other hand, for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, according to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the 12-month repayment tenure will be ₹32,126, which will be reduced to ₹16,823 for the 24-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹11,737.