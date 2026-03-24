Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Monthly EMI comparison

If you are planning to buy a 650 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI comparison.

Mainak Das
Published24 Mar 2026, 04:03 PM IST
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If you are planning to buy a 650 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI comparison.
If you are planning to buy a 650 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI comparison.

Royal Enfield has a wide range of motorcycles in its kitty. While the 350 cc motorcycles of the brand are widely popular among the Indian consumers, the bigger 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles too have been finding an increasing level of penetration. The Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650 are two of the most popular motorcycles from the brand, which are positioned in different categories. While the Shotgun 650 is a roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled cafe racer.

The young generation of consumers, who seek a motorcycle with a big and powerful engine that is reliable and promises punchy performance, often select Royal Enfield motorcycles. The aforementioned two motorcycles from the brand are among their favourites.

If you have been planning to buy a 650 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle, and the Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650 are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that these two models command.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 381,885 381,8859.5%12 months 33,485 19,935
24 months 17,534 38,932
36 months 12,233 58,500
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 413,042 413,0429.5%12 months 36,217 21,562
24 months 18,965 42,109
36 months 13,231 63,272

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of both motorcycles. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

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