Royal Enfield has a wide range of motorcycles in its kitty. While the 350 cc motorcycles of the brand are widely popular among the Indian consumers, the bigger 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles too have been finding an increasing level of penetration. The Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650 are two of the most popular motorcycles from the brand, which are positioned in different categories. While the Shotgun 650 is a roadster, the Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled cafe racer.

The young generation of consumers, who seek a motorcycle with a big and powerful engine that is reliable and promises punchy performance, often select Royal Enfield motorcycles. The aforementioned two motorcycles from the brand are among their favourites.

If you have been planning to buy a 650 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle, and the Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650 are in your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that these two models command.

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ₹ 381,885 ₹ 381,885 9.5% 12 months ₹ 33,485 ₹ 19,935 24 months ₹ 17,534 ₹ 38,932 36 months ₹ 12,233 ₹ 58,500 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 ₹ 413,042 ₹ 413,042 9.5% 12 months ₹ 36,217 ₹ 21,562 24 months ₹ 18,965 ₹ 42,109 36 months ₹ 13,231 ₹ 63,272

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of both motorcycles. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.