Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spotted with half-fairing, dual front discs and twin exhausts: What we know

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 750cc motorcycle has been spotted testing in Chennai again, offering a clearer look at the production-spec direction of the new cafe racer. The latest test model features twin exhausts, dual front disc brakes and a retro-styled half fairing.

The motorcycle is expected to be based on a new parallel-twin 750cc platform developed by Royal Enfield. The company has not officially confirmed the name or launch date of the road-going motorcycle. However, it is expected to be related to the Continental GT-R 750 race prototype that Royal Enfield is currently using in its 2026 GT Cup.

Half-fairing sets the new GT apart The latest prototype features a compact fairing around the round headlamp, while the engine remains exposed. It also gets clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank and twin black-finished exhausts.

The design is significant as Royal Enfield has been experimenting with both faired and unfaired versions of its upcoming 750cc cafe racer. The faired version could eventually be offered as the GT-R 750, while the GT 750 name may be retained for the standard motorcycle. However, Royal Enfield has not confirmed this naming strategy.

750cc engine and dual-disc brakes The new motorcycle is expected to use a larger version of Royal Enfield’s existing 648cc parallel-twin engine. The new oil-cooled engine is reportedly expected to produce more than 60Nm of torque and around 50-55bhp, although official specifications are yet to be revealed, according to BikeWale.

The dual front disc brakes mark another change from the current Continental GT 650, which uses a single front disc. The Chennai test bike also features dual rear disc brakes. It gets standard telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while alloy wheels are visible on the latest test mule.

GT-R 750 link becomes clearer The strongest new angle is the connection between the road-going motorcycle and Royal Enfield’s racing programme. The Continental GT-R 750 Race Prototype is the motorcycle Royal Enfield officially supports for the 2026 GT Cup.

The race bike features race-tuned suspension and brakes, clip-on handlebars and twin lightweight exhausts, all of which are part of the prototype’s design and are now reflected in some form on the road-going test motorcycle.

This gives the GT-R moniker more weight than mere speculation, although Royal Enfield is yet to confirm whether the production motorcycle will carry the name.

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Expected debut at EICMA 2026 Royal Enfield has yet to announce a launch date for the Continental GT 750. However, several reports suggest that the company could reveal its upcoming 750cc motorcycles, including the GT version of the Himalayan 750, around EICMA 2026. The 750 GT could arrive in India sometime after its global debut.