Royal Enfield disengages around 100 employees: Report
- The decision has been taken as part of the normal annual performance evaluation process.
Indian mid-size bike manufacturer has announced that it has disengaged around 90 to 100 employees. According to a report by Reuters, the move has been taken as part of normal annual performance evaluation process.
The company further claimed that this is an annual employee evaluation which is done every year.
