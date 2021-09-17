OPEN APP
Royal Enfield disengages around 100 employees: Report
Indian mid-size bike manufacturer has announced that it has disengaged around 90 to 100 employees. According to a report by Reuters, the move has been taken as part of normal annual performance evaluation process. 

The company further claimed that this is an annual employee evaluation which is done every year. 

