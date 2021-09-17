Royal Enfield disengages around 100 employees: Report

Royal Enfield disengages around 100 employees: Report1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
- The decision has been taken as part of the normal annual performance evaluation process.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian mid-size bike manufacturer has announced that it has disengaged around 90 to 100 employees. According to a report by Reuters, the move has been taken as part of normal annual performance evaluation process.
Indian mid-size bike manufacturer has announced that it has disengaged around 90 to 100 employees. According to a report by Reuters, the move has been taken as part of normal annual performance evaluation process.
The company further claimed that this is an annual employee evaluation which is done every year.
The company further claimed that this is an annual employee evaluation which is done every year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!