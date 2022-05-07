OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Royal Enfield does a little price adjustment on these bikes. Check list
Listen to this article

Royal Enfield has announced price hike on the Classic 350 and the 650cc duo; Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models, in India. The Classic 350cc which was launched at 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) will now cost 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant under the 350cc now costs 2.21 lakh. The trend of price hike has been observed among entire automobile sector. 

The Chennai-based company did not reveal the reason behind this move but could be related to input costs and prolonged semiconductor shortages.

Royal Enfield 650 series has got a price revision of around 3,000 to 5,000. With the new price revision the price of Interceptor starts at 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Continental GT price now ranges between 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom) to 3.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prior to this, Royal Enfield made some changes to Meteor 350 and Himalayan bikes due to semiconductor issues. The company removed the Tripper navigation pod which is now available as accessory that will be charged separately.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout