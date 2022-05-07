Royal Enfield does a little price adjustment on these bikes. Check list

Royal Enfield has announced price hike on the Classic 350 and the 650cc duo; Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models, in India. The Classic 350cc which was launched at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) will now cost ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant under the 350cc now costs ₹2.21 lakh. The trend of price hike has been observed among entire automobile sector.

