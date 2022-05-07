Royal Enfield does a little price adjustment on these bikes. Check list

Royal Enfield does a little price adjustment on these bikes. Check list1 min read . 05:28 PM IST
- Royal Enfield did not reveal the reason for this adjustments
Royal Enfield has announced price hike on the Classic 350 and the 650cc duo; Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models, in India. The Classic 350cc which was launched at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) will now cost ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant under the 350cc now costs ₹2.21 lakh. The trend of price hike has been observed among entire automobile sector.
The Chennai-based company did not reveal the reason behind this move but could be related to input costs and prolonged semiconductor shortages.
Royal Enfield 650 series has got a price revision of around ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. With the new price revision the price of Interceptor starts at ₹2.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Continental GT price now ranges between ₹3.06 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹3.22 lakh (ex-showroom).
Prior to this, Royal Enfield made some changes to Meteor 350 and Himalayan bikes due to semiconductor issues. The company removed the Tripper navigation pod which is now available as accessory that will be charged separately.