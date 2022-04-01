Royal Enfield two-wheelers sales stood at 67,677 units in the month of March 2022, against the sales of 66,058 motorcycles during the same period last year. The company exported an all-time high- selling 81,032 units in the international markets, a growth of more than 100% over FY21. On the domestic front, Royal Enfield continued to mark a stable recovery backed by a strong demand for its products and a gradual easing out of supply chain constraints.

“As a challenging FY 2022 comes to a close, Royal Enfield is confident of riding through short term challenges and continues to remain committed towards its vision of becoming the first premium global consumer brand from India," it said.

The company has a strong product line up in store and firm strategic plans to meet its long term strategic objectives.

Royal Enfield launched Scram 411 in March, brand’s first ADV crossover. The Scram 411 targets daily commuting and adventure riders as well. The motorcycle was unveiled for global audiences, with immediate retail availability in India with Europe and Asia Pacific markets debuts planned by mid of this year. Available in a vibrant colourways, the motorcycle received good response, the company said.

Royal Enfield also commenced deliveries of the 120th year Anniversary limited-edition models of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. These motorcycles were unveiled at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan.

The company had produced 480 units of the motorcycles in total, with 120 units allotted to India, Europe, America, and South-East Asia each. In India, these motorcycles were made available via an online sale on 6 December last year and were sold in less than 120 seconds.

The BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022 successfully concluded its remarkable journey from New Delhi to Kanyakumari to Chennai. Organized in collaboration with the Border Security Force and Royal Enfield, the expedition concluded a 5280-km ride on the Royal Enfield Classic 350s.

