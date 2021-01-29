Royal Enfield enters Japanese market with flagship store in Tokyo

Royal Enfield has announced their entry in a new market. The bike manufacturer has set up shop for the first time in Japan . The Indian company has set up its flagship store in Japan’s capital Tokyo.

According to a report by HT Auto, the brand has introduced five of its motorcycles in Japan which includes the Classic 350, Bullet 500, Himalayan and its two parallel twins, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Apart from the bikes, the company will also offer accessories, spares, apparel as well as service for the vehicles.

The report quoted Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield stating, "We have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world. We see a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well. Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles, but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country. "

The bike manufacturer is expected to launch new updated versions of the popular Himalayan as well as the 650 Twins. The Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are expected to get the tripper navigation feature in this update which made its debut in the recently launched Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield has also planned a series of launches in the coming years. The bike manufacturer stated in November last year that it plans to launch 28 new products in the next seven years targetting one new product every quarter.

