Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 launched in Europe, UK at around ₹6 lakh: Check price, range, top speed, specs

Royal Enfield's electric mobility division, Flying Flea, unveiled its first e-bike, the Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6), in Europe and the UK on 16 September. The company has extended the electric motorcycle brand beyond the initial launch in Bengaluru with the launch in Paris.

The FF.C6 will be available at Flying Flea Paris and Flying Flea Barcelona, as well as Flying Flea stores in Rome, Berlin and London. Royal Enfield said European reservations are available from €5,990, while those for the UK are at £5,300, and deliveries are due to start in October. The phased expansion will focus on building sales and service/charging infrastructure, the company said.

Battery, range and performance Like the previous model, the Flying Flea C6 has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 3.91 kWh in a magnesium-alloy case, delivers a peak power of 15.4 kW and max motor torque of 60 Nm.

The electric motorcycle is said to have a WMTC range of 104 km and a top speed of 115 km/h. According to Royal Enfield, it can charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 60 minutes plus. It also has Rapid, Standard and Trickle charging modes, and can be charged via a standard 16 Amp wall outlet.

View full Image View full Image The Flying Flea might have a modern mission, but its design draws directly from its incredible past, a form so distinct it earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award.

Retro-inspired design with modern technology The styling on the C6 is inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s. It features a forged-aluminium exoskeleton frame and forged-aluminium Girder fork.

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The bikes come in three colours – Flea Green, Storm Black and Parachute White. It also gets regenerative braking, lean-angle ABS and traction control.

Fleaware OS brings connected features The C6 is powered by the company's own operating system, dubbed "Fleaware OS", which is based on Android Automotive OS. It seamlessly integrates with the Flying Flea mobile application and supports features such as connected navigation, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates.

View full Image View full Image The FF.C6 solves it with Google Maps, helping you navigate basis live battery data and factor in charging pitstop recommendations.

Other equipment includes a rotary mode switch, joystick-controlled TFT touchscreen, cruise control and voice assistance.

Flying Flea expands across Europe In three months of release in Bengaluru, the C6 has logged over 100,000 kilometres of customer-done rides, according to Royal Enfield. B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, indicated that the rollout in Europe and the UK will be a gradual process that will involve building their infrastructure, service and sales network in the region.