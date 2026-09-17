Subscribe

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 launched in Europe, UK at around ₹6 lakh: Check price, range, top speed, specs

Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle was launched in Europe and the UK on 16 September, with prices starting at €5,990 and £5,300, respectively. The C6 offers a claimed 104km WMTC range, 115km/h top speed, 15.4kW peak power and 60 Nm torque from a 3.91kWh battery.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated17 Sep 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Vida VX2
₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
ADMS TTX
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Evtric Ride
₹ 94,733 - 98,100
Grab Offer Now
Tunwal Storm Advance 2
₹ 1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle was launched.
Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle was launched.(Royal Enfield)
AI Quick Read

Royal Enfield's electric mobility division, Flying Flea, unveiled its first e-bike, the Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6), in Europe and the UK on 16 September. The company has extended the electric motorcycle brand beyond the initial launch in Bengaluru with the launch in Paris.

The FF.C6 will be available at Flying Flea Paris and Flying Flea Barcelona, as well as Flying Flea stores in Rome, Berlin and London. Royal Enfield said European reservations are available from €5,990, while those for the UK are at £5,300, and deliveries are due to start in October. The phased expansion will focus on building sales and service/charging infrastructure, the company said.

Advertisement

Battery, range and performance

Like the previous model, the Flying Flea C6 has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 3.91 kWh in a magnesium-alloy case, delivers a peak power of 15.4 kW and max motor torque of 60 Nm.

The electric motorcycle is said to have a WMTC range of 104 km and a top speed of 115 km/h. According to Royal Enfield, it can charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 60 minutes plus. It also has Rapid, Standard and Trickle charging modes, and can be charged via a standard 16 Amp wall outlet.

The Flying Flea might have a modern mission, but its design draws directly from its incredible past, a form so distinct it earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award.
Advertisement

Retro-inspired design with modern technology

The styling on the C6 is inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s. It features a forged-aluminium exoskeleton frame and forged-aluminium Girder fork.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spotted again: What we know

The bikes come in three colours – Flea Green, Storm Black and Parachute White. It also gets regenerative braking, lean-angle ABS and traction control.

Fleaware OS brings connected features

The C6 is powered by the company's own operating system, dubbed "Fleaware OS", which is based on Android Automotive OS. It seamlessly integrates with the Flying Flea mobile application and supports features such as connected navigation, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates.

The FF.C6 solves it with Google Maps, helping you navigate basis live battery data and factor in charging pitstop recommendations.
Advertisement

Other equipment includes a rotary mode switch, joystick-controlled TFT touchscreen, cruise control and voice assistance.

Flying Flea expands across Europe

In three months of release in Bengaluru, the C6 has logged over 100,000 kilometres of customer-done rides, according to Royal Enfield. B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, indicated that the rollout in Europe and the UK will be a gradual process that will involve building their infrastructure, service and sales network in the region.

Also Read | New Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launched at ₹2.29 lakh: Full details

The Flying Flea C6 has also been honoured with the Red Dot Award 2025 in the Design Concept category, as well as the Good Design Award 2025 and the iF Design Award 2026. Royal Enfield revealed that over 200 engineers from India and the UK contributed to the motorcycle, and that over 45 patent applications were crucial to its development.

Advertisement

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Royal EnfieldEurope
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto NewsRoyal Enfield Flying Flea C6 launched in Europe, UK at around ₹6 lakh: Check price, range, top speed, specs
Advertisement
Read Next Story