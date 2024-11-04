Royal Enfield Flying Flea, company’s first-ever EV unveiled: Check details

Royal Enfield has unveiled its much-awaited first-ever electric motorbike, known as the ‘Flying Flea’. Inspired by the original Flying Flea motorbike that was widely used during the WWII, the new EV motorcycle offers a unique design. It comes with an aluminium frame that connects the entire bike.

With the introduction of the Flying Flea C6, the Royal Enfield has introduced this new line, branded under the Flying Flea name, marking the company’s significant step into the realm of electric motorcycles.

Drawing inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycle, which played a notable role in the British Army during World War II, the new Flying Flea C6 is designed specifically for modern urban environments. This latest electric model is lightweight and represents the first in a series of urban-focused electric vehicles developed by Royal Enfield’s global teams in India, the UK, Italy, and other locations.

The electric division at Royal Enfield, comprising more than 200 engineers, showcased its first prototype, the Him-E, in 2023. Over time, the team has secured more than 28 patents related to electric motorcycle technology. Notably, the sales and distribution network for the new electric models will operate independently from the existing system used for traditional, petrol-powered motorcycles.