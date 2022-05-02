Royal Enfield posted sales of 62,155 motorcycles in the month of April, against the sales of 53,298 motorcycles for the same month last year. The company continued its remarkable run overseas with a year on year growth of 84% in sales outside India. Royal Enfield exported 8,303 motorcycles during the month as compared to 4,509 during the same period last year.

Despite the persistent challenges on the supply front, the company registered stable volumes in the domestic market with year on year growth of 10% over FY22.

Royal Enfield introduced three vibrant new colourways on the Meteor 350. The Fireball variant got two new additions with the Fireball Blue and the Fireball Matt Green, and a head-turning Supernova Red made a bold debut in the top-end models.

With these three new additions, the Meteor 350 - Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021, and winner of numerous Indian and International honors - is undoubtedly the most stylish easy cruiser available in ten distinct colourways. The motorcycle can also be personalized with special colours and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories via MiY.