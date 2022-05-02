Royal Enfield grows 10% in India, 84% globally despite supply chain challenges

Royal Enfield posted sales of 62,155 motorcycles in the month of April, against the sales of 53,298 motorcycles for the same month last year. The company continued its remarkable run overseas with a year on year growth of 84% in sales outside India. Royal Enfield exported 8,303 motorcycles during the month as compared to 4,509 during the same period last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}