Royal Enfield posted sales of 63,643 motorcycles in the month of May against the sale of 27,294 motorcycles for the same month last year. The company registered a growth of over 133% in sales over the pandemic affected May last year. The company sold its highest ever 10,118 motorcycles in overseas markets, marking a YoY growth of over 40%. Royal Enfield continued its stable performance in the domestic market and posted an improvement over April 2022.

Las month, Royal Enfield posted sales of 62,155 motorcycles against the sales of 53,298 motorcycles for the same month last year. Royal Enfield exported 8,303 motorcycles during the last month.

The parent company of Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors, also posted a good Q4 results announced in April 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high at ₹3,193 crore, up 8.6% as compared to ₹2,940 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

EBITDA was ₹757 crore, up 19.3% as compared to ₹634 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Profit After Tax was ₹610 crore, an increase of 16.0% as compared to ₹526 crore during the same period last year.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 182,125 motorcycles, down by 10.4% from 203,343 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2020-21.

For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high of ₹10,298 crore up by 18.1% as compared to ₹8,720 crore recorded for FY 2020-21 aided by Royal Enfield’s performance in international markets.

Subsequent to the Board of Directors meeting the Chennai-based company also announced the appointment of B Govindarajan as Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield. With this appointment, Govindarajan will now be CEO - Royal Enfield, and Wholetime Director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd.